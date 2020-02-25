Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.13.

Shares of AON stock opened at $223.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.43 and its 200-day moving average is $202.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $156.09 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.