Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,900 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,098 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,439,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,623,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 259,695 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after purchasing an additional 171,954 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.