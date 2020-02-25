Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $14.65 Million Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

NYSE HUM opened at $346.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total transaction of $5,150,060.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

