Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $71,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $35,692,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 668,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 163.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

