Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $241,849. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.