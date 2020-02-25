Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $14.09 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

