Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $15.30 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 63,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.08.

Shares of PSX opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.15. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

