Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after buying an additional 148,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,236,995. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $375.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $315.09 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

