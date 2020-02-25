Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,749,000 after acquiring an additional 339,564 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 324,844 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,838,000 after acquiring an additional 316,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,795,000 after acquiring an additional 299,649 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.34. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $152.99 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

