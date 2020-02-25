Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 374,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $128.29 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

