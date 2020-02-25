Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,447,000 after purchasing an additional 279,831 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,733,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,952,000 after purchasing an additional 164,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE PRU opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,078 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.