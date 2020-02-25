HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

