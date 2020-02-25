Estee Lauder Companies Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Estee Lauder Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Estee Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $152.99 and a 1 year high of $220.42.
In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.