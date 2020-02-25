Estee Lauder Companies Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Estee Lauder Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Estee Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $152.99 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

