Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Property Reit has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPR. TheStreet raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (?BPR?) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (?BPY?) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

