Union Pacific Co. (UNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 on March 31st

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the railroad operator on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $10.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

UNP stock opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

