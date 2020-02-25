Owens-Illinois Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Owens-Illinois has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Owens-Illinois to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

