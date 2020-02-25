Trident Group (TRDT) Price Down 50% Over Last 7 Days

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.07 or 0.02829139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00223266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

