Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $46.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brinker International by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

