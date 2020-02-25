Brickblock (BBK) Price Tops $0.0173 on Exchanges

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Brickblock token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $77.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Brickblock has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Brickblock Profile

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

