Atheios Market Capitalization Hits $6,716.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Atheios has a market cap of $6,716.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

