Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $142.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.45.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

NYSE TWLO opened at $117.94 on Friday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $2,470,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 40.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 33.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 392.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

