SteepCoin Price Tops $0.0002 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 96.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $34,916.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004874 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001082 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000373 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

