FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $243.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $295.06 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $228.43 and a 1-year high of $310.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.26.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

