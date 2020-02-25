1SG 1-Day Volume Hits $4,738.00 (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One 1SG token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00007544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Kryptono, OEX and P2PB2B. Over the last week, 1SG has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1SG has a market cap of $1.60 million and $4,738.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040641 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00459075 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001422 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010477 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012447 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001626 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About 1SG

1SG (1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,215,114 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG . The official website for 1SG is 1.sg . 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, OEX, BitMart and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

