HiCoin (XHI) Price Down 1.9% This Week

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $848,494.00 and $1.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, HiCoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com

HiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

