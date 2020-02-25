eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,214 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of eBay by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of eBay by 982.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

