Datacoin (DTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $15,188.00 and $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004263 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001144 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000761 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

