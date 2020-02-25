$0.38 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 281,508 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

