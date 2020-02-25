Noir (NOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $406,749.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a market capitalization of $406,749.00 and approximately $121.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noir has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.07 or 0.02829139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00223266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,273,976 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

