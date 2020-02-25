KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in KLA by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in KLA by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in KLA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

KLA stock opened at $153.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

