Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BlackRock by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in BlackRock by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $26,445,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $528.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.