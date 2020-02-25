Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 960,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

VLO stock opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

