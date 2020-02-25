Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.37 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,267,000 after purchasing an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 189,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.