Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 3,358 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $3,424,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,879 shares of company stock worth $16,407,322 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

Zoetis stock opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.41. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

