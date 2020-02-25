Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 10,672 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of MKC opened at $160.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.11. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

