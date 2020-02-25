ARP Americas LP Buys Shares of 77,500 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

