ARP Americas LP Acquires Shares of 22,000 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $110,263,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Shares of BX opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.