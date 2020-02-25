Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

