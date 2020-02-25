Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Stake Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 149.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.05%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

