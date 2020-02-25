Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 11,923 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,923 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after buying an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after buying an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after buying an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 164,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.45 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.97. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In related news, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $596,603.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 42,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $4,271,695.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,019.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,088 shares of company stock worth $21,117,971. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

