Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.93. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $199.59 and a 1 year high of $266.76.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.77.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

