JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 280,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 142,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 223,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

JPM stock opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $425.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.