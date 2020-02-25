Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 143.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of The Western Union worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

NYSE:WU opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

