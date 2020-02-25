ARP Americas LP Buys 16,300 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ARP Americas LP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 254.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $205,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $28,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.