Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,019 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,019 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

Shares of NKE opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.81. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

