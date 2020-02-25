Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,493 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in General Electric by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

