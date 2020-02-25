Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.17 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,871,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after buying an additional 121,185 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 120,838 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after buying an additional 108,687 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $226.29 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $165.69 and a one year high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,777 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

