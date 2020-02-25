Brokerages Expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. BOX posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BOX by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOX has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

