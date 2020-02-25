Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Brown & Brown posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of BRO opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,712,000 after purchasing an additional 160,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,178 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,165,000 after purchasing an additional 410,087 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.