Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,288 shares of company stock worth $9,117,768. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

